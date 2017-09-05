IGP Fuzi says committed to tackling custodial deaths, police corruption

New IGP Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks to reporters in Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur September 04, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Newly-appointed Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun has given his commitment to look into issues relating to deaths in police custody and corruption in the force, according to news portal Malaysiakini.

“Yes, definitely. I will look into them seriously,” he was quoted saying at an event in Cyberjaya this evening.

“You have to be fair to me, this is my second day in office. I will be looking into all areas. I’m fully aware of the demands. We are definitely looking forward to doing whatever necessary to clear whatever issues people on the streets have. I will be proactive on all these issues.

“You have to give me time on this, not so long. I will spell out my priorities,” the former Special Branch chief reportedly said.

Fuzi was appointed the new head of police yesterday, replacing his predecessor Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar who has since retired.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Shariff will take over from Fuzi as the head of the Special Branch.