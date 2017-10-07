IGP: Eight suspected militants arrested in anti-terror raid three states

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said eight suspected militants were detained in three states. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Eight suspected militants were detained following raids in three states, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

The suspects were nabbed by the Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division in Sabah, Selangor and Perak between September 27 and October 6.

The IGP said five of those arrested had links to the Abu Sayyaf group.

“We believe they were making travel arrangements for Abu Sayyaf militants into the Malaysia,” the IGP said.

In the first series of arrests, two Malaysians, two Filipinos and another Filipino with a Malaysian Permanent Resident status were arrested in Sandakan, Sabah on September 27.

A 35-year-old Albanian man, a guest lecturer at a local public university, was also detained in Selangor on October 1.

“Intelligence indicated that he has connections with Islamic State militants overseas,” Fuzi said.

Two more suspects were detained on October 6.

The two were previously arrested over terror connections in February 2013, with one, a 53-year-old man, also a former former Internal Security Act detainee.

The IGP said, “We believe he has been recruiting inmates in Tapah Prison and planned to launch attacks at places of worship belonging to Muslims, Christians and Hindus.

“His aim was to incite religious and race conflicts in the country,” he said, adding that the suspect is said to have protected one of Tandzim Al-Qaeda Malaysia (TAQM) militants, who is still at large.

The other suspect, a 37-year-old man, is believed to have recruited two Malaysians to join TAQM with the help of the first suspect.