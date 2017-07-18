IGP denies PPIM’s allegation of police inaction

IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar denied an allegationthat the police failed to take action on complaints lodged by victims against a vehicle leasing company. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar has denied an allegation by the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) that the police failed to take action on complaints lodged by victims against a vehicle leasing company.

The inspector-general of police gave an assurance that the police investigated all reports according to existing laws.

“Whatever action the police take is based on finding witnesses, recording statements and gathering evidence before handing over the case to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

"Therefore, allegations that the police were not investigating and did not care about any report lodged by them made by them (PPIM activists) are untrue," Khalid told a press conference at the Aidilfitri open house held in the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters here.

He said this when asked to comment on a July 11 incident whereby, about 30 car owners, accompanied by several PPIM activists allegedly trespassed a vehicle storage yard after breaking a padlock of the perimeter fence to retrieve their vehicles until there was a commotion.

He admitted that many reports had been lodged against the company owner and a thorough investigation was being carried out before taking the next course of action.

Nevertheless, Khalid slammed PPIM activists for taking matters into their own hands by breaking into the vehicle storage yard without referring the matter to the police.

"PPIM cannot arbitrarily conduct such break-ins because the matter is beyond their jurisdiction. As a non-governmental organisation, they must comply with the law.

"As a result, reports have been made against them (PPIM activists) who (allegedly) have violated the law and the police are investigating this matter," he said. — Bernama