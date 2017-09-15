IGP: Death of Tahfiz fire victims classified as sudden death pending reports

Fuzi replied in the affirmative when asked to confirm if the case has been classified as sudden death. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― The death of the fire victims at a tahfiz school in Kuala Lumpur has been classified as sudden death pending further reports from the Fire and Rescue Department and the forensics department.

The new Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said that investigations are also currently underway and the category of the police probe can only be finalised after the reports.

“So we will wait for any lead on this matter. For the time being our investigations are more focused on the sudden death report and fire report only.

"Maybe we will get some new leads from the forensics and post mortem reports, and possibly the fire and rescue department reports on some indications, or a new lead for us to heighten our investigation in relation to this tragic incident,” Fuzi said.

Early yesterday morning, 23 people, 21 of them students, died in a pre-dawn fire at tahfiz school at Jalan Datuk Keramat the latest in a series of fire incidents at such schools over the past few years, albeit the most deadly.

The tahfiz school which teaches Quran memorisation, called Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah, was not registered with state religious authorities, and is one of over 600 such unregistered, privately-run tahfiz schools nationwide.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday said that a committee will investigate the actual cause for yesterday’s tragedy, and also urged tahfiz schools not to view the federal government’s efforts to monitor safety in such schools as a form of interference.