IGP: Cops will take convicted serial rapist’s statement on touchdown

IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar also said they are looking into recruiting community groups to monitor convicted serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — The police said they will record the statement of convicted serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah as soon he arrives home following deportation from Canada Sunday.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar also said they are looking into recruiting community groups to monitor the 56-year-old man, The Star daily reported today.

“We are aware of public concerns regarding his release and deportation. The safety and security of the people are a priority,” Khalid was quoted saying.

Selva Kumar is set to be escorted home by Canadian Immigration officers.

Although Selva Kumar completed his 24 year jail term on January 29, parole authorities refused to let him out early, as they feared the threat of him committing new offences was high, the Toronto Sun reported.

Selva Kumar was sentenced to 24 years in prison in 1992 after being found guilty of 19 counts of sexual assault, 28 counts of administering a drug or noxious substance, 10 counts of various kinds of assault and a dozen other charges, including extortion.