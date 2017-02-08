IGP: Convicted serial rapist agreed to be under police watch

IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (pic) has given his assurance that the police will keep a close watch on Selva Kumar Subbiah, following fears that he may repeat his crimes. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― Selva Kumar Subbiah who is back in Malaysia after serving time in Canada for serial rape has voluntarily agreed to be monitored, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said today.

Khalid gave his assurance that the police will keep a close watch on the ex-convict who has indicated he will be living in the Klang Valley, following fears that he may repeat his crimes.

“He informed us that he wants to stay in the Klang Valley and I would like to assured the public not to worry about his stay in the area,” Khalid was quoted saying by The Star Online.

“Even though he is not required by the country's law to report to the police, Selva Kumar willingly agreed for us to monitor him.”

Perak-born Selva Kumar was reported to have flown back to the country early yesterday and is expected to reside in Kuala Lumpur.

Khalid said the police has already recorded a statement from him yesterday.

Selva Kumar was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting 30 women in Canada, but it was heard during the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada hearing that there may be hundreds more victims.

Khalid had previously said the police are looking into recruiting community groups to monitor Selva Kumar.

Selva Kumar was sentenced to 24 years in prison in 1992 in Canada after being found guilty of 19 counts of sexual assault, 28 counts of administering a drug or noxious substance, 10 counts of various kinds of assault and a dozen other charges, including extortion.