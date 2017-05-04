IGP confirms Turks not abducted, detained under SOSMA

Screenshot of Wisma E&C's security footage showing the men who allegedly abducted Turgay Karaman. KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Two Turkish men allegedly abducted Monday are under police custody instead for posing a threat to Malaysia’s security, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said today.

He added that Turgay Karaman and Ihsan Aslan are detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

“We are still investigating; they are being detained now, under Sosma. I’m not making any comments on what they did, but we are pretty sure that they threatened our security and public order,” Khalid said at a news conference here.

He also warned foreigners against “bringing their own problems” from their native countries into Malaysia.

“We Malaysians are peace-loving people. We don’t welcome people who come here causing problems. We don’t welcome foreigners here to cause any problem to our people, our country, and we also do not welcome foreigners here who bring their own problems here and create an issue here. So we won’t allow that. That’s all I want to say,” he added.

He declined to comment on the possible “problems” brought by the two Turks that threatened national security, though Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported by The Star Online earlier today saying the Special Branch had been monitoring the two men, among several individuals, suspected of spreading and funding the Islamic State terror network.

Ahmad Zahid also reportedly assured the families of the detainees that they would be released if it was found their involvement was “minimal”.

Khalid had previously tweeted that the duo were arrested on Monday under Section 130 of the Penal Code that prohibits aiding the escape of, rescuing, or harbouring any prisoner of the state.

On Tuesday, a teacher at the Ipoh-based Time International School where Turgay was the school principal lodged a police report of the latter’s alleged abduction.

The police report claimed that close-circuit television footage showed Turgay’s alleged abduction yesterday afternoon by five unknown men at the office building in Damansara Heights where he was scheduled to meet with lawyers for a witness briefing.

Turgay was due to testify as a witness in a two-day criminal trial starting today at the Magistrate’s Court. Malay Mail Online understands that the court case involves the government’s prosecution of Turkish academic Ismet Ozcelik.

Aslan was reported missing by his wife last night after he was uncontactable at around 9pm yesterday after going to his shop at Plaza City One in the city centre in the morning.