IGP: Better Beer Festival target for militants

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The Better Beer Festival 2017 scheduled for next month had to be called off as it might be a target for terror militants, the country's top policeman said today.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Fuzi Harun said the event aimed to promote craft beers that was to be held at Publika Shopping Gallery might be “sabotaged” by militants as they felt it to be against their beliefs.

“There is information that militants might be planning to sabotage the festival as it goes against their struggle,” he said in a statement.

Fuzi added that police had information that there were others who planned to create a disturbance during the event, which would jeopardise public safety.

“To avoid any untoward incidents, PDRM has to act proactively by disallowing the festival to protect the peace and safety of the people,” he said, using the police abbreviation in Malay.

The IGP’s statement is the first time the police have publicly commented on the issue and cited security as a reason.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had previously rejected an application from the festival organiser Mybeer (M) Sdn Bhd following protests from Islamist party PAS who denounced the event as encouraging immorality and promoting Malaysia as Asia’s vice hub.

Mybeer later said in a statement that it was told their event had to be scrapped due to “political sensitivity”.

Yesterday, national news agency Bernama reported MCA president and Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong saying he was informed in a Cabinet meeting that the police had advised the cancellation of the beer event due to security concerns.