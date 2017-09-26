IGP awarded service medal by Singapore president

The republic’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said under Mohamad Fuzi's leadership, the strong relationship between the Malaysian Special Branch (MSB) and the Internal Security Department (ISD) of Singapore grew even closer. — Bernama picSINGAPORE, Sept 26 ― The President of Singapore conferred the Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Meritorious Service Medal) on Malaysian Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, yesterday.

The republic’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said under Mohamad Fuzi's leadership, the strong relationship between the Malaysian Special Branch (MSB) and the Internal Security Department (ISD) of Singapore grew even closer.

“There were substantive intelligence exchanges and extensive cooperation in areas of mutual security interest, particularly against the terrorism threat,” said the Ministry in its website.

Mohamad Fuzi led by example, and demonstrated astute leadership and resolve in countering the persistent terrorism threat, it said.

The award is a recognition of Mohamad Fuzi's outstanding role and commitment in enhancing the strong professional ties between MSB and ISD, and his significant contributions to the security of Malaysia, Singapore and the region, said MHA.

Mohamad Fuzi was appointed Director, MSB in the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) on July 28, 2015, and assumed the position of Inspector-General of Police on Sept 4, 2017.

Singapore’s Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K. Shanmugam presented the award to Mohamad Fuzi at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The investiture was attended by guests from the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore, RMP and officers from the Home Team. ― Bernama