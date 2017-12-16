IGP accepts wife’s death with heavy heart

Puan Sri Azizah (second from left) together with her husband Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi and their three daughters in a family photo taken in May this year. — Picture via Puan Sri Azizah Hamdi's FacebookSHAH ALAM, Dec 16 ― Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, whose wife died at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre here last night, said he accepted her death with a heavy heart.

Mohamad Fuzi said his wife received prolonged treatment since she was diagnosed with cancer in 2002.

“Thank you all for the messages of condolences and prayers. Please forgive the deceased if she had wronged you,” he said in a brief speech after the funeral prayers.

“My wife had requested that her remains be buried next to our only son who died in 2007,” he said.

The remains of Puan Sri Azizah Hamdi, would be taken to Rapat Jaya, Ipoh for burial at 9am today.

Earlier, the funeral prayers were performed at Surau Khalid Al-Walid, Selangor police contingent headquarters at about 10pm.

Among VIPs who paid their last respects were Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim, Bukit Aman Special Branch director Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff, Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter-Terrorism Division principal assistant director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor. ― Bernama