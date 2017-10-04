iflix says already GST compliant

Subromaniam announced last month that several amendments would be made to the GST Act to include the digital economy, which he says will help increase government revenue. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Streaming service iflix said it is already subject to the goods and services tax (GST), after the Customs Department said it planned to impose this on the firm and competitor Netflix.

“iflix already charges, reports and pays Malaysian GST for all services and has been GST compliant since we first made our service available to consumers throughout Malaysia,” the firm said in a statement today.

Customs director-general Datuk Seri Subromaniam Tholasy yesterday said such services would be included in its proposed amendment to the GST Act to be tabled in the next Dewan Rakyat session.

Subromaniam announced last month that several amendments would be made to the GST Act to include the digital economy, which he says will help increase government revenue.