If no secret pact, Mukhriz should make a sworn statement, says Tunku Abdul Aziz

Former DAP vice-chairman Tunku Abdul Aziz Tunku Ibrahim at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Former DAP vice-chairman Tunku Abdul Aziz Tunku Ibrahim today told the High Court that Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir should make a sworn statement if the allegation on the “secret pact” between his father Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang was untrue.

Tunku Abdul Aziz, 84, who continued his testimony today, said he had once called on the former Kedah Mentri Besar and Lim to make a sworn statement if the allegation was untrue and that the call was also included in his second media statement dated Jan 30, 2017.

“If that (secret pact) is not true, so what’s the problem? All Mukhriz has to do is make a sworn statement and say that it’s not true,” he said during re-examination by his lawyer Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos.

Tunku Abdul Aziz was testifying in the trial of the lawsuit filed by Mukhriz against him for allegedly issuing a statement that Mukhriz was promised the post of prime minister if the opposition won the 14th general election.

Meanwhile, Tunku Abdul Aziz, in his witness statement, said Mukhriz and Lim’s failure to make a sworn statement as proposed strongly suggested that the source obtained in connection with the “secret pact” was true.

Tunku Abdul Aziz, who is the defendant in the case, said that Mukhriz had never offered feedback or an explanation in regard to the issue of the secret pact between Dr Mahathir and Lim.

“He (Mukhriz) defamed me as trying to confuse the people on the actual objectives of the Opposition, but I did not take any legal action against him because I know and I believe that the people who are aware of the country’s politics also know that such a defamatory remark was just part of the political games,” he said.

The political activist also explained that the reason he issued the second media statement was to propose a way out for Mukhriz and Lim to make a sworn statement that they had no intention to get the prime minister’s post.

“By doing so, they could probably ease the people’s minds, especially among the Malay voters, on the possibility of Lim being named as deputy prime minister if the Opposition won the general election,” he said.

After the re-examination, Judge Datuk Nordin Hassan set April 13 to hear the submissions from both parties. Mukhriz was represented by lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla.

On Feb 7 2017, Mukhriz who is also the State Assemblyman for Ayer Hitam, Kedah had filed a suit alleging that on Dec 30, 2016, the defendant had issued a statement titled ‘Memang Wujud Pakatan Sulit antara Tun Mahathir dan Kit Siang’ (There Was Certainly A Secret Pact Between Tun Mahathir and Kit Siang) which was reported in the blog AIDCNews.

He claimed that on Jan 1, 2017, he had made a public denial and submitted a claims notice asking the defendant to prove the slanderous statement, failing which he would take legal action against the defendant.

However, on Jan 3, 2017, the defendant had issued or caused the publication of another media statement titled ‘Tunku Abdul Aziz gesa Mukhriz, Kit Siang buat pengakuan bersumpah’ (Tunku Abdul Aziz urged Mukhriz, Kit Siang to make a sworn statement). — Bernama