If DAP not chauvinist why not join them? Salleh asks Dr M

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Salleh Said Keruak (pic) said Dr Mahathir’s speech at the event raised several questions. — Foto BernamaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement that he has realised his perception of the DAP had been wrong, only raises many questions and that view is hard to accept, said Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

He said if Dr Mahathir realised his perception towards the DAP was wrong all this time, why did he not apologise to Lim Kit Siang and party during the launch of the opposition pact, Pakatan Harapan in Tampoi on Friday,which was also attended by the DAP veteran leader.

“Clearly (Dr) Mahathir did not show any regrets over his wrong perception of the DAP prior to this. Looking at this matter, can we accept the political views of (Dr) Mahathir today? For me, of course not,” he said in his latest blog posting today.

The Communications and Multimedia Minister said Dr Mahathir’s speech at the event raised several questions.

“If he is aware that his perception of DAP was wrong, why not disband PPBM and join the DAP to form a non-chauvinist multi-racial party?

“If Dr Mahathir admits his perception of the DAP previously is wrong, then what is the guarantee that his perception is not wrong this time around.

“Is it only now that (Dr) Mahathir realises DAP also has Malay and Indian members?

“If previously (Dr) Mahathir cannot accept DAP’s ’Malaysian Malaysia’ politics, has he now accepted the struggles of DAP?” asked Salleh. — Bernama