Idris Jusoh: Umno ready to face psychological warfare from opposition

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said the party is ready to face psychological warfare from the opposition. — Picture by Saw Siow FengIPOH, Feb 12 — Umno is always ready to face the psychological warfare of the opposition especially ahead of the 14th General Election (GE14), said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

He said the preparation covered all angles including to counter all allegations made by the opposition and to focus on the ballot box areas.

“Instruction has been given for the party to always be prepared,” he said when asked on the readiness of the party to face the psywar.

Idris, who is also the Higher Education Minister spoke to reporters after attending a Chinese New Year open house here today.

Recently, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali posed a question on Twitter asking if rumours were true that a senior minister had resigned his position, which was later denied by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Barisan Nasional government’s mandate will conclude at the end of June, 2018. — Bernama