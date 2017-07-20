Idris Jusoh: High tech products by universities relevant to community

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said the success of local universities in producing many high-tech and innovative products is clear proof that their research and studies are increasingly relevant to Malaysians. — Picture by Saw Siow FengHULU SELANGOR, July 20 — The success of local universities in producing many high-tech and innovative products is clear proof that their research and studies are increasingly relevant to Malaysians, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

He said the success was the result of research and studies in developing new products that addressed the problems and issues faced by various communities.

“Today we are launching the E-Cutter to improve productivity in the palm oil industry. Two days ago, we launched Smart Mamak, an online ordering application, to help reduce dependency on foreign workers in Indian Muslim restaurants.

“Another is the desalination project for the use of a village in Bachok, Kelantan, that does not have fresh water resources, by collecting sea water and desalinating it for the use of villagers. There is also the Putra Rice programme to help increase rice yield and reduce the use of pesticides, that will be launched, apart from horseshoe crab and sea horse research programmes aimed at generating surplus income for fishermen in Terengganu,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the E-Cutter research programme by Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) together with Felda Hulu Selangor zone at the Felda Sungai Tengi Selatan near here today.

“Developed by UPM, the E-Cutter will be handed over to Felda settlers here, and it will certainly facilitate their work at oil palm plantations and help increase their revenue,” he said.

E-Cutter is the innovation of the latest electric-pruning machine for harvesting fruits and pruning of oil palm fronds that combine the concept of electric and mechanical power to move it.

It features less vibrations and is able to harvest fruits and prune fronds on trees as high as 10 metres and is seen as a new dimension of technological harvesting in the future.

It is the result of a joint research by Prof Dr Norhisam Misron from the Faculty of Engineering, UPM and Abdul Razak Jelani, a researcher at the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), which took five years to develop. — Bernama