Idris Jusoh: Four Malaysian research varsities ranked among world’s top universities under 50 years old

Idris said that for universities below 50 years old, the latest achievements or positions of the institutions proved that the efforts of the ministry and the universities in stimulating the research culture had begun to show positive results. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSERDANG, July 13 — Four public varsities with the status of national research universities below 50 years old are now listed within the 23 top universities in the world.

Based on the world rankings for the year 2017/2018 published by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) today, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) rose to 15th position from the 38th spot in 2016.

In addition, the ranking for Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) also moved from 32nd to the 16th spot, followed by Unversiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), moving to the 21st and 23rd spots respectively from the 30th and 26th previously.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said that for universities below 50 years old, the latest achievements or positions of the institutions proved that the efforts of the ministry and the universities in stimulating the research culture had begun to show positive results.

“For UPM, the rise of 23 steps is certainly very encouraging for the university as well as the ministry,”he told a media conference after launching the Sports Leadership Transformation Program organised by the UPM Sports Academy and Sports Warrior Global (SWG) at the UPM Sports Centre’s Multipurpose Hall, here today.

QS is the world’s first university ratings agency recognised by the International Ranking Expert Group and has become the reference for interested parties worldwide.

Also present at the event were UPM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datin Dr Aini Ideris, national squash queen Datuk Nicol David and Sports Warrior Global director Sharon Wee who was also a former national squash player.

On the program, Idris said his ministry welcomed the efforts made by UPM and SWG in making sports as a platform to churn out future leaders. — Bernama