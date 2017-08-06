IDEAS: Malaysia’s constitutional monarchy, democratic system most successful

Tunku Zain Al’ Abidin Tuanku Muhriz said combination of constitutional monarchy system and democracy as practised in Malaysia is the most successful formula in the world. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, Aug 6 — The combination of constitutional monarchy system and democracy as practised in Malaysia is the most successful formula in the world, said Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) founding president Tunku Zain Al-’Abidin Tuanku Muhriz.

Citing the 2017 Index of Economic Freedom, he said nine out of 20 countries with highest economic freedom scores were those with monarchy system.

“Studies and statistics have proven that the people of countries which still maintain the monarchy system continue to live in peace and enjoy more freedom, and of course (they are) more stable than countries without the monarchy system.

“From Maghreb (most of the countries in north-west Africa) to the Middle East, we can clearly see the development of the constitutional monarchy system over there especially in Morocco and Jordan, although their neighbouring countries are in crisis and unsafe,” he said at a dialogue session in conjunction with the ‘Strengthening National Pillar: Towards A More Tangible Will’ Convention here today.

Tunku Zain Al-‘Abidin said it was important to educate the youngsters of today to understand the role of the Malay rulers in order to bring the good name of the country at international level.

“If we wish to maintain the constitutional monarchy and democratic system, the members of parliament should also understand the importance for every individual to respect and adhere to the laws as enshrined in the (Federal) Constitution in the name of democracy,” he said.

The two-day convention, organised by the Panel of Consultants for Ummah Unity, National Dakwah Council since yesterday, was an initiative to strengthen the people’s unity under the institution of the Malay rulers.

The convention, which was held for the first time had also served as avenues for discussion, and expose to the society on the role of the royal institution as contained in the Federal Constitution and laws. — Bernama