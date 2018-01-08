ICA: Heavy departure traffic at both Singapore land checkpoints

Vehicles travel along the causeway between Singapore and Malaysia (top) at the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore, May 5, 2015. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Jan 8 — Both the Tuas and Woodlands Singapore land checkpoints experienced heavy departure traffic this afternoon, according to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The ICA put out an alert on its social media platforms about the situation at the Woodlands checkpoint at 5.10pm and 25 minutes later the same situation was reported at the Tuas checkpoint.

It attributed the heavy departure traffic to the intermittent slowness of the automated immigration system coupled with the departure peak period.

After almost 50 minutes from the first alert, ICA updated that the automated immigration clearance system at both land checkpoints had resumed normalcy.

“However, departure traffic remains heavy due to the usual evening peak,” it said.

The authority advised travellers to check the One Motoring website before embarking on their journey.

“ICA regrets the inconvenience caused to travellers,” it said.

A check on www.checkpoint.sg showed that it will take a traveller at least 50 minutes to Johor Bahru both via Woodlands and Tuas.

On January 5, arrival traffic at the Woodlands checkpoint had built up quickly in the morning and ICA attributed it to the usual morning peak period, coupled with the intermittent slowness of its automated immigration clearance system as well. — Bernama