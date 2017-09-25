Ibrahim Ali: I’m like Cristiano Ronaldo, everybody wants me

Ibrahim, who turned 66 this year, said his fighting spirit is still high when it comes to matters of his race and religion. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Despite a long absence in politics, Datuk Ibrahim Ali said today he is still in demand from many political parties.

Speaking to Malay daily Sinar Harian, the president of Malay rights group Perkasa had likened himself to Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese football superstar who is coveted by many clubs.

“Various parties had courted me. There is a long line of interested parties. Because my price is ‘expensive’.

“I am like Ronaldo, Manchester [United] wants him, Chelsea [FC] wants him. Many who came to offer me,” he said during Putrajaya Perkasa’s AGM, referring to the purported offers.

Ronaldo, 32, currently plays as a forward for Spanish giant Real Madrid. He was previously in Manchester United, and was named Forbes’ world’s highest-paid athlete and ESPN’s world’s most famous athlete for two consecutive years.

Ibrahim, who turned 66 this year, said his fighting spirit is still high when it comes to matters of his race and religion.

“If I was not rejected by Umno, maybe I would not exist in Perkasa. If not, how can I defend our nation’s plight?

“However, I do not wish to be enemies with any parties. Whether Umno or PAS. I just want to be the enemy of those who wish to destruct Islam’s agenda.”