Ibans displaced by fight against communists can return home soon, Masing says

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing said that the Ibans want to return to their original homeland in Ulu Simujang at the headwaters of Ulu Nanga Ngemas, October 1, 2017. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Oct 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has agreed to help the Ibans who were resettled in the 1970s, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing said today.

Masing said those who are now in Nanga Ngunggun and Nanga Jagau in Kanowit will be able to return to their original homeland.

“I have asked the prime minister to help build road from Nanga Ngunggun and Nanga Jagau to Ulu Simujang at the headwaters of Nanga Ngemah, which is the original homeland of these Ibans, and he agreed to allocate RM500 million,” Masing told reporters at the 10th Sarawak Amateur Golf Championship in Petra Jaya here.

He said Najib gave the nod after meeting some 180 grassroots leaders from Kanowit, Kapit and Ulu Rajang four days ago in Putrajaya.

Masing, who led the grassroots leaders, said the road stretching around 30 kilometres, would be built in stages.

Currently, he said it takes a day to reach Ulu Simujang from Nanga Ngunggun by river transport and then jungle trek.

About 20,000 Ibans are living in the resettlement areas in Nanga Ngunggun and Nanga Jagau, said Masing.

He explained that the resettlement of these Ibans from 40 longhouses to Nanga Ngunggun and Nanga Jagau cleared the way for the security forces to wipe the communists in the area in Ulu Simujang.

“The armed communists were lurking in the area, threatening the Ibans into giving food and other necessities,” he said, adding the only way to deprive the communists of support was to resettle the Ibans elsewhere.

Masing said now that the communists were no longer existed in the area, the Ibans want to return to their original homeland.

“I have been to the place, it is beautiful and good for farming,” the Parti Rakyat Sarawak president said.