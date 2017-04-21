I was never a PKR man, ex-PPBM member tells Muhyiddin

Mohd Anas Sudin (fourth left) reportedly led a walkout of 500 PPBM members from the Opposition party’s Rembau division on March 5. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― Mohd Anas Sudin has demanded an apology from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wrongly linking him to PKR.

The former Negri Sembilan PPBM chief activist claimed to be “traumatised” after Muhyiddin allegedly said he was a PKR member in the past and has threatened to sue the Pagoh MP for defamation if the latter doesn’t apologise, New Straits Times reported today.

“My name was clearly mentioned and the accusation is absolutely untrue, scandalous and malicious towards me.

“I want to clarify that I have never been a PKR member. I have never even attended any PKR programmes,” Mohd Anas was quoted saying.

He claimed Muhyiddin made the remark outside the Dewan Rakyat lobby on April 6. Anas reportedly led a walkout of 500 PPBM members from the Opposition party’s Rembau division a day earlier.

According to Anas, he was one of PPBM’s earliest members, bearing the party membership number of 8134.

“Muhyiddin’s accusation has affected me and smeared my name. I am traumatised and depressed by the criticisms I have been receiving from PPBM members, especially the ones who know me closely,” he was quoted saying.

He gave Muhyiddin seven days to retract his earlier remark and apologise, failing which he said he will file his lawsuit.