I hope you stay in DAP longer, Dr M tells Zaid

Speaking at Zaid’s announcement that he is joining DAP, the former prime minister said the culture of party hopping must be eradicated. — Picture by Yusuf Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, Feb 7 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today expressed hope that Datuk Zaid Ibrahim’s membership with DAP would last longer than his stint with other Opposition parties.

Speaking at Zaid’s announcement that he is joining the predominantly Chinese outfit, the former prime minister said the culture of party hopping must be eradicated and replaced with loyalty, a crucial quality needed for any political party to succeed.

“I hope he will stay in DAP a little bit longer,” Dr Mahathir said jokingly at a packed press conference held at Zaid’s residence here.

“The problem is in this country, we have a race of frogs. These frogs, they like to hop here, hop there.

“When I try to catch one, they’ve already hopped somewhere else. I think we need to eradicate this culture,” he added.

Zaid first joined Umno, then PKR, and then formed his own party called Parti Kesejahteraan Insan Tanah Air (Kita), but later stepped down as Kita president in 2012.

MORE TO COME