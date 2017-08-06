I have a great rapport with PM, DPM, says Hishammuddin

Umno vice president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today said he had a good and strong rapport with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Reuters picKANGAR, Aug 6 — Umno vice president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today said he had a good and strong rapport with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and any effort by the opposition to make them fight with each other will not work.

“I have a great rapport with them. There’s a serious responsibility entrusted on us to look after the party and the government and we will not allow any quarters to cause discord among ourselves,” he said.

Hishammuddin said this to reporters after opening the Kangar Umno Division Delegates’ Conference here today.

Also present was Kangar Umno Division chief Datuk Seri Azlan Man, who is also Perlis Menteri Besar.

He said he was confident that more Umno leaders would also suffer political attack launched by the opposition after this.

“My advice is do not respond, but (sometimes) we just could not keep silent, we have to answer,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin he absolutely agreed with the call for former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be investigated just as he had called for investigations to be carried out on other government leaders.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid said he was willing to be investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) following Dr Mahathir’s allegation that he (Ahmad Zahid) had RM230 million in his bank account in 1996.

In return, Ahmad Zahid also called on the MACC to investigate the amount of assets owned by the former prime minister and his family.

Dr Mahathir recently raised the issue of the asset declaration that Ahmad Zahid made when he was appointed Umno Youth Head, including having RM230 million in his bank account.

Dr Mahathir however said he did not have any documented evidence of these claims. — Bernama