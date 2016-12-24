‘I feel like I’m going far away’ — accident victim’s final message to fiance

Nur Amira’s fiance Hary Ramlan is comforted by relatives today. — Bernama picMUAR, Dec 24 — “I feel like going far away,” were among the final words from Nur Amira Izzaty Razip to her fiance before she left on the ill-fated express bus which crashed at KM137.3 of the North-South Expressway early this morning.

Nur Amira, 22, was among the 14 passengers killed when the northbound bus plunged into a ravine near the Pagoh Rest and Service Area.

Her fiance, Hary Ramlan, 26, said they last met when he went to fetch her at her factory hostel in Senai to send her to the Larkin Bus Station as she wanted to go to Negeri Sembilan to attend a friend’s wedding.

“I got a WhatsApp message ‘I feel like going far away’. It was her last message. I was baffled. She had never said anything like that before.

“I sent her at about 11.30pm and waited until the bus left. While in the bus too, she thanked me for the food, drinks and everything that we had shared during the five years we had known each other,” he said.

He said Nur Amira was also annoyed with the bus company service.

“The bus was late. It was supposed to arrive at (the terminal) at 1 am, but only emerged at 1.45 am and left five minutes later.

Hary, who works as a bus driver in Singapore, said he learnt about the bus accident from friends in a WhatsApp group.

“I could not believe it at first, but after seeing the bus registration number AJC 6633 I knew it was the bus she was travelling on,” he added.

Hary said they got engaged in May this year and were planning to get married in May next year.

It was learnt that Nur Amira was with a colleague, Nor Saidatul Akmal Idris, 21, who was also killed in the bus crash. — Bernama