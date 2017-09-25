‘Hypocritical’ for Azmin to visit China too, BN man says

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (centre) attended the Guangdong Industrial and Financial Cooperation and Development Forum last week where he also visited the headquarters of technology firm ZTE in Shenzhen. — Picture via Twitter/ Azmin AliKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Budiman Mohd Zohdi has chided Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali for his official visit to China, despite the Opposition’s criticism against Putrajaya’s investment deals.

The Sungai Besar MP said the visit would not be possible without the effort of Putrajaya dn Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who went on a recent five-day working visit to China in May.

“Azmin’s visit clearly is a hypocritical action by the Opposition who all this while stated that the investment efforts done by federal government is something that will not benefit the country,” Budiman said in a statement.

Budiman also said that the Penang government had also tried to acquire loans from China to fund development projects there.

Selangor aims to be an active partner in China’s expansion. China is one of our major investors with accumulated investment of RMB 3.2b. pic.twitter.com/h9rdC1zODY — Mohamed Azmin Ali (@AzminAli) September 22, 2017

Last week, Azmin had attended the Guangdong Industrial and Financial Cooperation and Development Forum, where he also visited the headquarters of technology firm ZTE in Shenzhen.

In his speech in the forum, Azmin said Selangor aims to be an active partner in China’s expansion, in addition to promoting Port Klang as the key to strategic trade growth between the state and Guangdong.