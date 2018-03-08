Hunt on for two in horrific parang attack caught on video

A two-minute video recording of the incident shows the woman screaming for help while the man, armed with a parang, attacks her before bundling her into a blue-coloured Proton Satria. PETALING JAYA, March 8 — A woman factory worker was dragged kicking and screaming out of her workplace in Klang and slashed at by two men this morning while several bystanders, including a security guard, looked on helplessly.

A two-minute video recording of the incident circulating on social media shows the woman screaming frantically for help while the man, armed with a parang, attacks her before bundling her into a blue-coloured Proton Satria.

Police are now searching for the two attackers, one who has been identified as the woman’s partner N. Somoo, 37, while the other is known only as Morgan.

Klang Selatan police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Amar Ramli said Somoo went to the factory on Jalan Seruling, Taman Klang Jaya where 42-year-old P. Komathi works at 9am.

“The husband started assaulting his wife when she came out from the factory to meet him.

“He attacked her with a parang as his friend watched, soon after they forced her into a blue Satria and drove away,” the policeman said.

He added that police believe the man may have been motivated to act so by jealousy, based on a police report filed by the couple’s 13-year-old daughter.

A police source told Malay Mail the couple were not legally married but have three children together.

The woman has since been admitted to a hospital in Seremban and is currently in stable condition.

“The suspects dropped her at the hospital and immediately fled the scene.

“Initial investigations suggest the husband attacked his wife as he suspected that she was having an affair with another man,” the source said.

Komathi suffered multiple slash wounds to her head, hands, legs and back.

Shamsul said a police team is searching for the two men now.