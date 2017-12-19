Hundreds turn up for final farewell of Tanjung Sepat murder victims (VIDEO)

People attending the funeral of the Tee Nang, Lim Mai Shak, Ryan Chia Zeng Xi and Chia Yuan Bin in Tanjung Sepat December 18, 2017. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonTANJUNG SEPAT, Dec 18 — Around 400 people turned up today for the funeral procession of the four people who perished in a fire after they were murdered in Tanjung Sepat last Wednesday.

The deceased were Chia Tee Nang, 73, and Lim Mai Shak, 68, along with their two grandchildren Ryan Chia Zeng Xi, 9, and Chia Yuan Bin, three.

The procession began around 10am as families, relatives, friends, villagers and acquaintances gathered to say their final farewell to them.

Close family members were seen wailing uncontrollably and sobbing as the caskets of the deceased were brought out for display for visitors to pay their respect.

The 12-year-old boy who survived the gruesome ordeal and the youngest daughter, whose boyfriend was the primary suspect, were not seen during the ceremony.

The procession ended around 11am and all four would be laid to rest at Tanjung Sepat Hokkien Cemetrey.

The 38-year-old suspect who was arrested by police on Friday, will be taken to court to be charge for murder at 2pm.