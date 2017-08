Hua Wei gets a Huawei

Gan won her first gold medal of the 29th SEA Games in the Solo Technical Routine on August 17. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — National synchronised swimming champion Gan Hua Wei was gifted a Huawei P10 smartphone by Huawei Malaysia today, in an apparent play on their similar names.

Gan's partner, Zylane Lee, also received the same device from the Chinese mobile manufacturer.

Lee and Gan also took first place in the synchronised swimming event on Sunday to give Malaysia another gold medal.