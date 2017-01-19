How do we overcome ethnic silos? PM taps Malaysians for ideas

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaking during the session to obtain input on the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) programme, at Universiti Malaya, January 19, 2017. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The prime minister today sought Malaysians’ views on how the country can go beyond just living in harmony while still maintaining the clear identities of the various local ethnicities.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak said Malaysians have shared moments where they are united regardless of their race, but otherwise remained grouped according to ethnicity.

“I see Malaysia as what I describe ‘moments of unity’, I see when Lee Chong Wei plays, when our heroes win Olympic medals and so on, when we watch badminton, we are really as one Malaysia, I see that it is regardless of skin colour.

“But Malaysians basically are living in harmony — yes, there’s mutual respect — but we are still quite compartmentalised, (in) our lives, our friends, even in universities,” he said during a town hall meeting attended by an estimated 500 youths at Universiti Malaya.

Najib cited anecdotes of how he would in greeting university students at universities be met with those gathered according to their ethnicity.

“They are together in a cluster, you can see that compartmentalisation, but they live in harmony, there’s mutual respect, so I suppose it’s not the most ideal situation but this is the situation we can live with.

“But the question of whether we can get to the next level, that’s what I want to ask — how do we get there? That is for you to give me ideas,” he said.

Discarding the top-down approach to government policies, Putrajaya is now seeking views from Malaysians on what they wish to see being achieved by 2050 and will compile it for the 2050 National Transformation (TN50) plan.

