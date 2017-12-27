How do Malaysians feel about shutting down eateries by midnight?

In Malaysia, especially in the capital city, thousands of fast food outlets, hotels and mamak restaurants or stalls provide a 24-hour service. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The government is considering shutting down eateries by midnight as part of a wider effort to curb a growing health problem stemming from an unhealthy lifestyle, English daily New Straits Times reported yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam will be spearheading the campaign in a bid to promote healthier living among Malaysians and combat the threat of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

This comes as Malaysia was labelled as the “fattest” country in Asia in a New York Times report on the country’s eating habits published on Monday.

Among the policies reported to have been discussed by a special cabinet committee last Friday was limiting the operating hours of eateries, including the popular “mamak” restaurants, to midnight. The policy will be carried out in stages.

For many Malaysians, these eateries have become somewhat of an “institution” while the habit of eating late is considered almost an integral trait of the Malaysian lifestyle.

Malay Mail asked Malaysians their thoughts on the proposal: