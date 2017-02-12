How can Dr M save Guan Eng? Gobind asks Ismail Sabri

Lawyer Gobind Singh Deo said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has no power to save Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng from his corruption charges. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has no power to save Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng from the latter’s corruption charges, said DAP’s Gobind Singh Deo.

Rejecting the basis of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s claim of a accord between DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang and Dr Mahathir, Puchong MP Gobind pointed out that the former prime minister no longer power to determine criminal prosecutions in the country.

“That statement doesn’t make sense. There is nothing Tun Dr Mahathir can do which could impact on the pending proceedings against Lim Guan Eng and Ismail should know that being a lawyer himself,” Gobind said in a statement.

“Criminal proceedings in this country are instituted at the discretion of the Attorney-General. That is provided for in the Federal Constitution. Article 145(3) is clear in this regard.”

Ismail Sabri yesterday claimed that the elder Lim entered into an agreement with Dr Mahathir to save his son from the corruption charges.

The claim is a variation of a supposed pact involving Kit Siang and Dr Mahathir to allegedly make the latter’s son, Datuk Mukhriz Mahathir, the prime minister and the DAP leader his deputy.

Lim today described Ismail Sabri’s allegation as false, saying it was part of an orchestrated campaign of “fear, hatred and lies” against him.

Guan Eng is on trial for corruption over the purchase of his Penang home allegedly for less than its market value.