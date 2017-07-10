How about you buy up unsold Bumi homes? Amanah tells Johor

Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub says Johor can the purchase low-cost units and then resell them to the public. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The Johor government should buy the unsold 80,000 Bumiputera properties in the state to prevent developers from going bankrupt, Parti Amanah Negara suggested today.

Party deputy president Salahuddin Ayub said the state government could purchase low-cost units and then resell them to the public, especially low income groups through a Rent-to-Own (RTO) scheme.

He added that it was difficult for the people to obtain loans in the current economic situation and if the government takes over, it would be easier for the properties to be sold.

“This is because some of those who are eligible under the Johor Affordable Homes Scheme do not have a permanent jobs or complete financial statements. It is difficult for them to secure home loans from banks.

“The RTO scheme is an approach that will enable them to own a home by assuming monthly rental payments as instalment of house purchases,” Salahuddin said at a news conference here.

Among the other suggestions from Amanah include for the Johor government to issue long-term Islamic bonds or sukuk to secure funds for the projects and establishing a Bumiputera Property Trust Fund.

The trust fund would function to buy up unsold lots in strategic locations which could have a high appreciation value in the near future.

Johor housing and local government committee chairman Datuk Md Jais Sarday said last week that he would discuss with the Real Estate and Housing Developers Association (Rehda) soon to find a remedy on this issue.