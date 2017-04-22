How a suicide bomber’s will kept his toddlers ‘fighting for IS’ in Syria

Besides Mohd Amirul Ahmad Rahim, 30 more Malaysians have been killed while fighting for IS in Syria and Iraq since 2013, with seven of them dying as suicide bombers, a report said. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 22 ― Two toddlers, aged three and one, are staying in strife-torn Syria after their Islamic State (IS) jihadist father left a will for them to carry on his fight before he blew himself up as a suicide bomber, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported today.

The two toddlers are the children of Mohd Amirul Ahmad Rahim, who wrote a letter to his wife decreeing that both of them ― the younger one was yet to born then ― to remain in Syria to “carry on his fight” with IS, according to the wife’s father.

“Amirul wrote a will before he died, saying that he wanted his sons to remain in Syria to carry on his fight [for IS],” the father-in-law, who did not wish to be named, was quoted saying.

The businessman told CNA that his daughter ― Amirul’s wife ― also shared the same belief on staying in Syria to fight for IS.

“This is Amirul’s belief and his cause, fighting for IS. There is nothing we can do about it,” he was reported saying.

“I believe Amirul’s request for his sons to remain in Syria is one of the reasons why my daughter has chosen to remain there.”

The report said that among 57 Malaysians currently in Syria, 17 of them are children.

The grandfather however said that the two boys were not sent to IS’ schools where children are trained become jihadist fighters.

Besides Amirul, 30 more Malaysians have been killed while fighting for IS in Syria and Iraq since 2013, with seven of them dying as suicide bombers, the report said quoting the police.

“My daughter said most of the Malaysians who are now in Syria are women as many of their husbands have died in various battles,” said the businessman.

According to him, she had graduated as a medical lab technician, and had undergone training to be an anaesthetist at a hospital in Raqqa, Syria.

He said she has since moved to a neighbouring city called Mayadin where things are “fine and calm”. Last year, her daughter remarried, to another IS member from Egypt.

“He does the accounts for IS. He is not a fighter,” he said, referring to the Egyptian.

Earlier this month, the police revealed that the 57 Malaysian IS members there have been trying to return home due to various pressures such as economic difficulties.

Despite that, the businessman said he had accepted the fact that his daughter may not be coming home at all.

“I believe she won’t be coming home. She told me she is happy living in Syria … I always pray for the best for her and her children. I accept the realities with an open heart,” he was quoted saying.