Hovid issues recalls for Ternolol 50 hypertension tablets

Hovid Bhd has announced a recall for its Ternolol 50mg film-coated tablets. — Picture courtesy of www.hovid.comKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Hovid Bhd has announced a recall for Ternolol 50mg film-coated tablets manufactured under batch number BG04645 bearing manufacturing date April 2016 for the Malaysian market.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, Hovid said the batch for recall contained boxes labelled as “Ternolol 50”, however, some of the blisters stated the product as “Ternolol Tab 100mg”.

The pharmaceutical company said the actual product packed in the boxes was Ternolol 50mg which corresponded to the box label.

The tablets contain active atenolol ingredients which are prescribed for hypertension treatment.

“We do not view such errors lightly and is presently investigating the matter.

We will implement the required preventive measures to ensure there are no re-occurrence and are working closely with the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA),” said Hovid.

It added that the cost of the batch and revenue generated was less than RM25,000.

Yesterday, the NPRA said it had ordered Hovid to withdraw batch BG04645 Ternolol 50 film-coated tablets.

The agency said patients should return the medicine to clinics, pharmacies or health clinics and ask for advice from medical practitioners and undergo examination if necessary. — Bernama