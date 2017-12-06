Housewife says conned into giving away valuables worth RM855,000

IPOH, Dec 6 — A 65-year-old housewife has lodged a police report claiming that she was cheated of RM855,000 by two foreign women at Menglembu.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby said the victim had overheard a conversation between two women at Menglembu market on November 28 of an herbal tree that could cure all diseases.

“The victim told the suspects she was interested to see the tree and was taken on a ride with the suspects together with two other friends,” he said in a statement here today.

In the car, the victim was told by the suspects that she was suffering from a chronic disease and must seek treatment before it spreads to her family members.

“To cure her disease, the suspects told the victim to hand over all her valuables to them before she was sent back home and given a phone number to contact when she was ready to hand over her properties,” he said.

“After collecting her valuables, the victim waited for the suspects in front of SJK Wan Hwa 2 where she handed over to them RM180,000 worth of US dollars, another RM10,000 worth of Chinese yuan, Korean won worth about RM5,000, two Rolex watches worth RM60,000 and jewellery worth RM600,000,” he added.

Before the suspects left, the victim was given a black plastic bag that she was told could only be opened in a month’s time.

“Curiosity got the better of her when she decided to open the package on Tuesday (December 5) where she found fruit and drinks,” he said.

After realising that she had been duped, the victim lodged a report at Menglembu station.