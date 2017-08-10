Housewife jailed for concealment of money belonging to other person

PETALING JAYA, Aug 10 — A woman who is still in confinement after the birth of her child was sentenced to a total of eight months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for two counts of concealment of money which did not belong to her.

Magistrate Atiqah Abd Karim@Husaini handed down the sentence on Khairunnisa Ab Rahim, 26.

The woman pleaded guilty to two counts of helping to conceal RM300 and RM1,400, belonging to one Adelina Alies, 35, by depositing the money into her CIMB bank account, despite knowing the money did not belong to her.

She was sentenced to four months jail on each count, to be served concurrently from the date of her arrest which was last Oct 3.

Khairunnisa was charged with committing both the offence at Jalan Kenyalang 11/3H, Section 11, Kota Damansara, here on March 21 and 23 this year.

The charges, under Section 424 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to five years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Abu Arsalnaa prosecuted, while Khairunnisa was unrepresented. — Bernama