Housewife files negligence suit against govt, doctor over loss of left breast

Thursday April 20, 2017
Housewife, I. Pertemahwadi, is suing the government and a doctor over the loss of her left breast during a heart procedure. — AFP picHousewife, I. Pertemahwadi, is suing the government and a doctor over the loss of her left breast during a heart procedure. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, April 20 ― A housewife has filed a lawsuit, suing the government and a doctor over a heart procedure which caused her to lose her left breast.

According to The Star Online, I. Pertemahwadi who filed the suit through her lead counsel Datuk Dr Arunan Selvaraj, named Serdang Hospital cardiothoracic specialist Dr Abdul Muiz Jasid and the government as defendants.

Arunan said his client had filed the legal action as the hospital had failed to provide an explanation on the incident, which is alleged to have occurred when the doctor performed by-pass surgery on her.

