Housewife duped of RM151,800 by Facebook ‘friend’

Wednesday April 4, 2018
06:06 PM GMT+8

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief, Supt Mohd Wazir Yusof said the man, who claimed to be a Canadian had told the victim he had to come to Malaysia to claim his father’s company money amounting to RM1.2 million. — Reuters picPahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief, Supt Mohd Wazir Yusof said the man, who claimed to be a Canadian had told the victim he had to come to Malaysia to claim his father’s company money amounting to RM1.2 million. — Reuters picKUANTAN, April 4 — A Facebook acquaintance sweet-talked a gullible Malaysian housewife into parting with RM151,800 after she had put the money into a number of accounts as requested by the man.

Although the 51-year-old woman had only met the man in early January, she had trusted him enough to put the money in the accounts which the man had given.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief, Supt Mohd Wazir Yusof said the man, who claimed to be a Canadian had told the victim he had to come to Malaysia to claim his father’s company money amounting to RM1.2 million.

“However, he told the housewife that he needed to first borrow money from her. As a result, the victim put the money into the accounts which the man had given,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said upon realising she had been duped, the housewife lodged a report at the Kuantan police headquarters. — Bernama

