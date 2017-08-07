House painter charged with abducting male manager

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — A house painter was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with abducting a male manager of a company, last month.

Foong Yew Fai, 25, however, pleaded not guilty.

He was alleged to used a car to abduct the 26-year-old manager, Cheah Chun Keat, from in front of Jojo Little Cafe in Jalan Kuchai Maju 9, Kuchai Entrepreneurs Park, Brickfields, here at around 7pm on July 6.

The man was charged under Section 365 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of seven years and fine, if convicted.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som allowed Foong bail of RM4,000 with one surety and set Sept 11 for remention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin prosecuted, while Foong was represented by counsel Chang Kai Ping. — Bernama