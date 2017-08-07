Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

House painter charged with abducting male manager

Monday August 7, 2017
08:27 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Where’s the reform if no unilateral conversion ban, asks momWhere’s the reform if no unilateral conversion ban, asks mom

The Edit: Experts are raising the alarm on toxic waste from US pot farmsThe Edit: Experts are raising the alarm on toxic waste from US pot farms

The Edit: Watch these kids react to British rock band QueenThe Edit: Watch these kids react to British rock band Queen

The Edit: Friendly koala drops by Aussie pharmacy to say helloThe Edit: Friendly koala drops by Aussie pharmacy to say hello

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — A house painter was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with abducting a male manager of a company, last month.

Foong Yew Fai, 25, however, pleaded not guilty.

He was alleged to used a car to abduct the 26-year-old manager, Cheah Chun Keat, from in front of Jojo Little Cafe in Jalan Kuchai Maju 9, Kuchai Entrepreneurs Park, Brickfields, here at around 7pm on July 6.

The man was charged under Section 365 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of seven years and fine, if convicted.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som allowed Foong bail of RM4,000 with one surety and set Sept 11 for remention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin prosecuted, while Foong was represented by counsel Chang Kai Ping. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline