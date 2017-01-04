Last updated Thursday, January 05, 2017 10:17 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Hot favourite Faiz hopes to win award in style

By Mohamed Basyir

Wednesday January 4, 2017
06:47 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: The hiddens costs to wildlife posed by the way we shopThe Edit: The hiddens costs to wildlife posed by the way we shop

Charleston church shooter: I do not regret what I did, I am not sorryCharleston church shooter: I do not regret what I did, I am not sorry

The Edit: Five new innovations for a better night’s sleepThe Edit: Five new innovations for a better night’s sleep

The Edit: What’s in store at the Golden Globes this Sunday?The Edit: What’s in store at the Golden Globes this Sunday?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Abdul Latiff helps Faiz in his new baju Melayu at a hotel in Bayan Baru yesterday. On the left is Penang Malay Association chairman Datuk Seri Yusoff Latiff. — Bernama picAbdul Latiff helps Faiz in his new baju Melayu at a hotel in Bayan Baru yesterday. On the left is Penang Malay Association chairman Datuk Seri Yusoff Latiff. — Bernama picGEORGE TOWN, Jan 4 — Mohd Faiz Subri can’t wait to show the world his proud tradition.

Tipped to win the 2016 Fifa Puskas Award on Monday, the Penang striker was handed a handsome baju Melayu and a tengkolok by the Malacca Arts Institute Malaysia (ISMM) which he will wear during the awards ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland.

The dress code for the ceremony is coat and tie but Faiz is keeping his fingers crossed, hoping the organisers will allow him to don the traditional outfit.

“It’s the symbol and identity of Malaysia. I hope I will be allowed to wear it,” he said.

“I would nevertheless respect the organiser’s decision if they said no.” 

Faiz said he would speak in Bahasa Melayu if he was asked to say a few words on stage.

The institute’s chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Latiff Abu Bakar, hoped the gift would be a morale booster for Faiz ahead of the prestigious event.

Faiz’s mind-blowing knuckleball free-kick against Pahang last February remains the talk of local football fans. Fifa had recently analysed the move. 

He said footballers in the M-League had what it takes to score beautiful goals and hoped more people would vote to help him win the award.

Two others shortlisted for the final were Corinthians attacking midfielder Marlone and Venezuela’s female player Daniuska Rodriguez.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline