Hot favourite Faiz hopes to win award in style

Abdul Latiff helps Faiz in his new baju Melayu at a hotel in Bayan Baru yesterday. On the left is Penang Malay Association chairman Datuk Seri Yusoff Latiff. — Bernama pic GEORGE TOWN, Jan 4 — Mohd Faiz Subri can’t wait to show the world his proud tradition.

Tipped to win the 2016 Fifa Puskas Award on Monday, the Penang striker was handed a handsome baju Melayu and a tengkolok by the Malacca Arts Institute Malaysia (ISMM) which he will wear during the awards ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland.

The dress code for the ceremony is coat and tie but Faiz is keeping his fingers crossed, hoping the organisers will allow him to don the traditional outfit.

“It’s the symbol and identity of Malaysia. I hope I will be allowed to wear it,” he said.

“I would nevertheless respect the organiser’s decision if they said no.”

Faiz said he would speak in Bahasa Melayu if he was asked to say a few words on stage.

The institute’s chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Latiff Abu Bakar, hoped the gift would be a morale booster for Faiz ahead of the prestigious event.

Faiz’s mind-blowing knuckleball free-kick against Pahang last February remains the talk of local football fans. Fifa had recently analysed the move.

He said footballers in the M-League had what it takes to score beautiful goals and hoped more people would vote to help him win the award.

Two others shortlisted for the final were Corinthians attacking midfielder Marlone and Venezuela’s female player Daniuska Rodriguez.