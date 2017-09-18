Hospitalised tahfiz students reported in stable condition

A view shows the second floor of religious school Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah after a fire broke out in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Four students of the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious residential school who were being treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) here after they were injured in a fire in the school last Thursday are reported to be in stable condition.

HKL director Datuk Dr Zaininah Mohd Zain said in a statement today that two of them were still being treated at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit with the help of respiratory aid apparatus.

“The other two victims who suffered three to 19 percent burns are getting better,” she said.

Dr Zaininah said the HKL medical teams had done their best to provide the best treatment to the victims who were still injured.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Zaininah said three of the fire victims being treated at HKL were allowed to go home last Saturday after their conditions stabilised.

In the fire which broke out at 5.15am on September 14, 21 students and two teachers who were also wardens at the school in Jalan Keramat Ujung here died when they were trapped in the fire at the topmost floor of the three-storey building.

On Saturday, Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh said seven youths aged 11 to 18 years were detained to help in the investigations into the case. — Bernama