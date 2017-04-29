Last updated -- GMT+8

Hospitalised Johor mufti doing well, says exco

Saturday April 29, 2017
05:34 PM GMT+8

JOHOR BARU, April 29 — The Johor Mufti Datuk Mohd Tahrir Samsudin who was admitted to a private hospital near here after attending a function in Mersing late yesterday afternoon, is now in stable condition.

State Islamic Religious Committee chairman Abd Mutalip Abd Rahim, who visited Mohd Tahrir at the hospital, said the mufti had been advised by the doctor to have a good rest.

“His heart is stable, it’s just that he didn’t get enough rest,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Yesterday, the pictures and postings of Mohd Tahrir, claiming that he had suffered from a heart attack, went viral on social media and WhatsApp application. — Bernama

