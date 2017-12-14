Hopes shattered, Dutch model’s family now seeking justice

"Her hopes were shattered. She wanted to be a famous model, now she is 'famous' but not alive to see it."

These were the words of Hendrik Smit, 78, grandfather of the late Dutch model, Ivana Esther Robert Smit, 18.

Hendrik told Malay Mail he had looked after and brought up Ivana at his home in Batu Feringghi, Penang, since she was 18 months old.

He said Ivana was an active soul who had many friends in Malaysia, a skill she used to make a name for herself in the local modelling scene.

“She went to Belgium when she was 16 to live with her parents and continue her studies, but she never liked it there.

“Ivana was unhappy there and complained about not having friends and being relatively unknown,” he said.

Hendrik explained Ivana returned to Malaysia in early November to resume her modelling career.

He said she was to go to Paris, France, at the end of the month after being shortlisted as a contestant on a modelling contest.

“She worked in Belgium, but always wanted to return to Malaysia to be with her friends,” he said.

Hendrik said Ivana, who began her modelling career at 13, did shows in South Korea and Taiwan with other experienced models.

She also appeared on advertisements for companies like Chanel and was the second runner-up in the Malaysia Supermodel Search 2014 when she was 15.

He said Ivana also played the guitar and piano and had a black belt in taekwondo.

Ivana’s body was found on the sixth floor of a condominium balcony after falling from the 20th floor unit of the block located off Jalan Dang Wangi last Thursday.

Police had initially ruled out foul play and classified the case as sudden death, but on Tuesday they were instructed to review the investigation to establish if there was foul play.

This follows claims by Ivana’s father Marcel that there were bruises on her neck.

Police interviewed Marcel, 55, after he arrived in Kuala Lumpur.

Police had on Tuesday met Hospital Kuala Lumpur pathologists to review their findings and are waiting for further test results on samples obtained from the victim.

Investigations are still under way and crime scene officers had recovered Ivana’s shoes from the condo unit.

The revaluation of investigations follows the emergence of evidence suggesting Ivana attended a booze and drug-fuelled party before her naked body was found.

She had reportedly fallen from the unit where she lived with an American and his Kazakh wife, where the three had reportedly partied all night and returned before dawn.

Police investigations also discovered that the couple were under the influence of drugs.

A source told Malay Mail the couple was charged on Monday for drug abuse after tests on urine samples returned positive.

The 44-year-old man pleaded not guilty to the charges, while his 30-year-old wife pleaded guilty.

They are being held at Sungai Buloh and Kajang prisons to enable the Immigration Department to verify their passports.