Hopes dwindles on Day 13 of search for catamaran’s missing five

Survivors of the catamaran accident are given medical care and examination upon arrival at the Kota Kinabalu marine police jetty January 30, 2017. — Picture by Julia ChanKOTA KINABALU, Feb 9 ― Maritime authorities fear they may recover only three survivors in an ongoing search for four Chinese tourists and a local boatman who remain missing over a week after their catamaran capsized here.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency regional director Zubil Mat Som said that at least two of the five are most likely dead, judging from the accounts of the other 20 Chinese passengers aboard the boat who were rescued on January 30.

“One of the survivor’s accounts said that his wife and 10-year-old daughter had drowned after their catamaran sank, and he had himself taken off their life jackets and given it to other survivors whose life jackets were old.

“They had let their bodies go adrift after that,” Zubil said.

Another survivor also told search-and-rescue authorities that she had taken off the jacket from another male passenger who had passed out and died while adrift at sea.

“The crew member was also seen taking off his life jacket to give away, while the other missing passenger was last seen perched on the sinking catamaran.

“Chances are slim of finding any more bodies as natural decomposition process sets in,” Zubil added.

In the boat accident that has grabbed international headlines, a catamaran carrying 28 Chinese tourists and three local crew men capsized and sank after being struck by waves while on a journey from an unauthorised jetty in Kota Kinabalu to Mengalum island.

The missing are local boatman Abhsoy Kassim, male, 25; Chinese tourists Dong Mei, female, 52; Luo Hong Yuan, male, 51; Sheng Jiang Jiang, male, 50; Li Quin, gender and age not given; and Yu Xuan Li, female, 10.

Sarawak and Brunei have joined the sea search, now in its 13th day, covering some 350 sq nautical miles. A total of 10 sea vessels and one air vessel have been deployed.