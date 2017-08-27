Honesty, sincerity, efficient, keys to success of cooperatives, says Sabah CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said honesty, sincerity and efficiency are the keys to success in cooperatives good governance. — Reuters picTAWAU, Aug 27 — Honesty, sincerity and efficiency are the keys to success in cooperatives good governance to ensure the organisations remain competitive and continue generating profits every year.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said the failure to adopt the three principles would be reflected in the rise or fall of the cooperative body.

“For any big cooperative, if its manager is insincere, dishonest in handling the management, then it will face difficulties. However, even if the cooperative is small in size, having an honest manager will ensure that it will make great progresses,” he said this when officiating the state level Cooperative Day 2017 celebration here today.

Musa said the cooperative was a form of business that benefits its members and it should be made a catalyst for the local people in Sabah to improve their socio-economic status.

Meanwhile, Musa said the state government was committed to assist the federal government in supporting the development of cooperatives through the development of competent and quality human capital.

“State government commitment was translated in the construction of a training complex known as the Cooperative Excellence Training Centre (Pulakop) in Kinarut, Papar, that was developed on a six-hectare site provided by the state government.

“As a result, about 13,000 of cooperative members and officers have been trained in various areas of cooperative management here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade, Cooperative and Consumerism Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Jamil Salleh said the country’s cooperative movement recorded encouraging growth with a total of 13,428 registered cooperatives and 7.7 million members as of December last year. — Bernama