Homeless people now known as ‘street friends’, Rohani says

File picture showing homeless people in Chow Kit, June 23, 2014. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA KUBU BARU, Sept 27 — Homeless people, referring to those who have no jobs and permanent homes and live on the streets, are now known as street friends.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said the name was picked up by the group itself during the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) dialogue held at the Geo Kosmo National Service Training Centre here yesterday.

“In fact, there are a handful of them who have a house, family and come to Kuala Lumpur to find a job but it doesn’t suit them, and they are ashamed to go home to their families,” she told a press conference after the dialogue session.

Rohani said among other things raised by the group at the dialogue session were on the job offers and shelters. — Bernama