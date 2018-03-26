Homegrown Bestinet wins world’s best digital innovation award

Datuk Seri Mohd Amin (second right) and Ismail Mohd Noor (right) at the World Summit Award in Vienna. — Picture courtesy of BestinetKUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — A Malaysian firm that developed a multitouch-point system was judged the winner of the World Summit Award for helping the United Nations (UN) meet its Sustainable Development Goals.

Formulated by local IT firm Bestinet Sdn Bhd, the Foreign Workers Centralised Management System, also known as FWCMS or Migrams, was among 39 projects from 24 countries presented at the World Summit Award (WSA) Government & Citizen Engagement Global Congress in Vienna, Austria last Thursday.

Bestinet CEO Ismail Mohd Noor said its system was designed to assist in compliance and regulatory processes related to employing migrant workers — right from the selection process to the safe return of the workers back home.

“FWCMS or Migrams is a system that highlights four core components — security, health, welfare and compliance — in a single management system,” he said in a statement.

WSA chairman Peter A. Bruck said the award highlights the diversity and excellence in digital content with impact on society.

“This year’s winners are an excellent selection of matching local solutions to local needs, with global relevance,” he said.

Forty winners from 24 countries made the cut from over 400 nominations from 180 countries.