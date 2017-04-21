Last updated Friday, April 21, 2017 2:59 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Home Ministry tells Nanyang to suspend staff over monkey comic

Friday April 21, 2017
02:07 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Hundreds of Israelis hold mass pot protest by parliamentHundreds of Israelis hold mass pot protest by parliament

The Edit: New international ‘The Mummy’ trailer reveals more footageThe Edit: New international ‘The Mummy’ trailer reveals more footage

PKR Youth chief claims trial to six money laundering chargesPKR Youth chief claims trial to six money laundering charges

The Edit: Tributes and discord one year after Prince deathThe Edit: Tributes and discord one year after Prince death

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said the Home Ministry has already issued a warning to Nanyang Siang Pau and will be monitoring the Chinese-language paper to ensure its management takes action against those involved. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDeputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said the Home Ministry has already issued a warning to Nanyang Siang Pau and will be monitoring the Chinese-language paper to ensure its management takes action against those involved. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The Home Ministry has demanded that Nanyang Siang Pau take internal action like suspending the staff responsible for a monkey caricature of the PAS president and Dewan Rakyat speaker.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said the Home Ministry has already issued a warning to Nanyang and will be monitoring the Chinese-language paper to ensure its management takes action against those involved.

“Investigations have been conducted based on the reports received. The newspaper has been issued a letter of stern warning and urgent action to be taken against the editor, sub editor, and cartoonist such as suspension from work or other internal retribution,” he was quoted saying yesterday by national news agency Bernama.

Nur Jazlan was commenting on the controversial caricature in his winding-up speech at the Dewan Negara.

On April 8, Nanyang published a cartoon with the title “Monkey Act” that featured two monkeys sitting on a tree titled “Act 355”, one wearing a songkok marked as “Speaker” and the other in a turban named “Hadi Awang”, referencing PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s tabling of his private member’s Bill in Parliament two days prior that aimed to strengthen the Shariah courts’ punitive powers.

Hadi proposed to amend Act 355, the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, to increase the Islamic courts’ sentencing limits to 30 years’ jail, RM100,000 fine, and 100 lashes from the current maximum sentencing of three years’ jail, RM5,000 fine and six lashes.

Following uproar, the newspaper had removed the cartoon from its online site and published an apology to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia and Hadi.

The Home Ministry, which had issued a show-cause letter to Nanyang and summoned its editor-in-chief on April 11, has accepted the paper’s apology and let it off with a stern warning.

On Monday, Hadi posted a Facebook post saying that he had received a formal apology from Nanyang on April 12 and urged fellow Muslims to forgive the media outlet over what he deemed to be an ignorant mistake.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline