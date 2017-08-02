Home Ministry sets up special hotline for human trafficking reports

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 2 — The Home Ministry has set up a special hotline for reports on human trafficking and smuggling of migrants under the 1Malaysia One Call Centre (1MOCC) on July 30, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim.

Alwi, who is also chairman of the Council for Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (MAPO), said the special hotline, 03-8000 8000, was an initiative under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) and in line with the aspiration of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“This special hotline operates from 7.30am to 9pm daily. Six officers will be attending the calls and channelling the complaints or reports to the relevant enforcement agencies, such as the police and the Immigration Department,” he said in a statement today.

Alwi said the public could also lodge complaints or reports outside the operating hours as the officers on would take action based on the recorded calls as soon as they check in for duty the following day.

“The ministry urges the public to report immediately if they have any information on any activity involving the crimes of human trafficking or smuggling of migrants,” he said. — Bernama