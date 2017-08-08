Home Ministry says no conflict of interest in contract for migrant workers’ programme

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed denied that there was conflict of interest in the awarding of a contract for a government programme on the rehiring of migrant workers. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — There is no conflict of interest in the awarding of a contract for a government programme on the rehiring of migrant workers, the Home Ministry said today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said the claim made by DAP MP Charles Santiago today that Zahid and his alleged special officer, Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman were in cahoots over a procurement was “speculative”.

He stressed that the project was awarded following proper procurement procedures and was sanctioned by the Cabinet.

As far as the Ministry is concerned, the procurement of the services of the three firms followed government financial procedures and approved by the Cabinet,” Nur Jazlan told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

The Pulai MP also stressed that Santiago had erred in claiming Abdul Halim to be Zahid’s special officer.

“Halim is not Zahid’s special officer and is not attached to the Minister’s office,” Nur Jazlan said.

Santiago claimed today that Bukti Megah Sdn Bhd, one of the three companies tasked to undertake the programme, listed Abdul Halim as the main director of the firm.

The Klang MP said this showed elements of “crony capitalism”, which he added the government had claimed to be against.